Everton and Manchester United are showing an interest in Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

Todibo has spent a season and a half at Nice, initially joining on loan in February 2021. His temporary move was then made permanent a few months later, and the French defender was a regular for Nice last season.

The 22-year-old only missed two games during the season, helping Nice finish fifth and qualify for Europe.

Now, Todibo is being linked with a move to the Premier League this summer, with Var-Matin (via Sport Witness) claiming that Manchester United and Everton are both showing an interest in the defender.

Nice are unlikely to want to sell the defender after such an impressive season, but a move to the Premier League is often seen as the pinnacle of many players’ careers.

The report claims Nice will have to fight to convince Todibo to stay at the club ahead of next season, possibly hinting that the former Barcelona man would be interested in a move to England.

Todibo hasn’t been afraid of moving countries to attempt to progress his footballing career, having played in Germany, France, Spain, and Portugal already in his short career.