Howe confirms 28-year-old will play for Newcastle next season

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that Jamaal Lascelles is not leaving St James’ Park this summer.

The Magpies’ captain fell down the pecking order last season and that won’t improve this season following the arrival of Sven Botman from Lille. There were reports stating that the defender could leave Tyneside this summer with a return to Nottingham Forest the most likely scenario stated The Athletic.

However, no official bid arrived at Newcastle’s door and therefore, Howe wants the 28-year-old to stay next season.

What did Howe say about Lascelles’ future at Newcastle?

Newcastle are currently in Austria for pre-season and that’s where Howe was asked about Lascelles’ future. The Toon boss said via the Chronicle: “Jamaal is our captain. He led the team really well last season,

“He is a big presence and a very positive influence in the squad. He has been excellent pre-season so Jamaal is our captain.

“If he doesn’t play for whatever reason, injuries or whatever, I will pick somebody else. But it’s not the time to talk about it.

“Jamaal is definitely staying. He is a big part of what we are doing.”

Lascelles has clearly left an impression on Howe and this is the right decision to make. The 28-year-old is a good backup option to have and the Newcastle boss seems to like his leadership skills as well.