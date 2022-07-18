Liverpool star issues note of caution over new Reds signing

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has admitted that new signing Darwin Nunez may need time to adapt to life at Anfield.

The Uruguay international looked hugely impressive at Benfica, and Liverpool fans will be excited about what he can bring to Jurgen Klopp’s side next season.

Still, Nunez hasn’t made the most convincing start to pre-season, looking a little off the pace in some of Liverpool’s friendly matches so far, missing good chances and showing some poor touches.

One imagines Nunez will improve eventually, but Fabinho may be wise to remind the club’s fans that he won’t necessarily hit the ground running.

The Brazil international made a bit of a slow start to life at Liverpool himself, having initially struggled for playing time shortly after his arrival from Monaco, though he later became one of the team’s most important players.

Speaking to The Athletic, Fabinho praised Nunez but also looked to play down expectations over the 23-year-old.

“Darwin may need a bit of time to adapt, let’s see, but a player like him can really change a team,” Fabinho said.

“He’s a proper number nine. He’s a goal-scorer. He scored in both games against us in the Champions League. We know how good he is.

“Even though we lost Sadio, I still believe that we can fight for everything. The team is still really strong.”