Man City set to increase interest in priority signing after latest transfer developments

Manchester City are set to ramp up their interest in Marc Cucurella as Oleksandr Zinchenko closes in on a move to Arsenal.

The Gunners are looking to conclude a deal with Man City to sign Zinchenko this week and it is understood that the transfer fee for the Ukraine international will be in the region of £30m reports Sky Sports.

That money will go towards the signing of Brighton’s Cucurella, as City look to look to wrap up the left-back to replace Zinchenko and will increase the intensity of their pursuit once the 25-year-old’s move to the Emirates is concluded states the Daily Star.

Cucurella has been linked with a move to the Etihad all summer, with the latest reports on a move coming 10 days ago; as it was reported that Brighton were discussing improved contract terms with the 23-year-old as a result of the Seagulls not receiving an offer for the Spain international from City.

The Athletic states that the left-back is understood to be a priority signing for the reigning Premier League champions and Pep Guardiola. Brighton are said to be seeking a figure of at least £50m from any interested club reports The Athletic, but whether that arrives from City will be seen once Zinchenko’s move to Arsenal is finalised.