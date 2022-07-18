Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names the two forwards he’d sign for Manchester United

Manchester United’s search for new striker has been slowed down by the Cristiano Ronaldo situation, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack column, Romano explains that Man Utd looked to be in for a new striker earlier this summer, with Darwin Nunez being one of their targets before he went to Liverpool.

The Red Devils could do with replacing under-performing players like Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and Romano named some options he’d consider if he were in charge of the club’s recruitment process.

Romano’s two favoured options are free agent Paulo Dybala, and exciting young Lille forward Jonathan David.

“My understanding earlier in the summer was that Man United would 100% be in the market for a new central striker. They had an interest in Darwin Nunez before he went to Liverpool, but were unsure about the price,” Romano explained.

“Since then, it’s certainly the case that the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo has surprised and slowed down Manchester United’s move of the new striker.

“If I were in charge of recruitment at Old Trafford, I feel a player like Paulo Dybala is an incredible free agent opportunity for all the top clubs in the world.

“If I had to invest in a younger player, I personally love Lille’s Jonathan David as a talent, and I would try this move.”

For now, it remains to be seen if United will be able to get a deal done for a top new attacking player, with the club being a little slow to get their current signings in.

Only Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez have joined so far, but MUFC surely still need more changes to this under-achieving squad, and their slow start to this transfer window is unlikely to inspire confidence.