Manchester City are considering a move for long-term Chelsea target Borna Sosa, who will be allowed to leave this summer.

Sosa was a regular for Stuttgart last season, who narrowly avoided relegation from the Bundesliga. The Croatian is a creative wing-back, and he’s reportedly been attracting the interest of multiple clubs around Europe.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs in the tweets below, Manchester City, Wolves, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Dortmund, and Leeds have all shown an interest in the 24-year-old in the past.

Sosa has struggled with injuries but is a dynamic left-back or wingback who is full of assists, including one that sent Croatia to the World Cup. Has an excellent delivery and is confident in tight spaces. Strong acceleration over short distances. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 18, 2022

No official bids for Sosa just yet. But he’s being watched by a number of top clubs. Dortmund and Leeds two others who, like Chelsea, have scoured him historically but chose not to make a move. Stuttgart won’t stop Sosa leaving this window. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 18, 2022

The report claims that Manchester City could target Sosa this summer, but their priority as it stands is Marc Cucurella.

Chelsea have a long-standing interest, but don’t appear to be making a move for him as it stands.

If Manchester City can offer Sosa regular football, then there’s a good chance they would win the race to sign the defender.

Sosa will be available for around £20m this summer, with Stuttgart willing to allow him to leave the club.

At just 24, Sosa will have his best years ahead of him, and Manchester City may be able to bag themselves a bargain this summer.