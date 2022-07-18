Manchester City edging closer to the signing of Spanish international

Manchester City are edging closer to the signing of Spanish international and Brighton defender Marc Cucurella.

Cucurella only moved to the Premier League last season, signing for Brighton from Spanish club Getafe.

The 23-year-old had an impressive campaign, particularly for his ability to contribute going forward, despite being a defender.

This profile of full-back sounds like a perfect fit for a Pep Guardiola side, and according to Rudy Galetti in the tweet below, Manchester City are now edging closer to the signing of Cucurella.

The signing of Cucurella appears to be a replacement for Oleksandr Zinchenko, with Galetti also claiming that a deal taking the Ukrainian to Arsenal is one step away from completion.

Zinchenko, although naturally a central midfielder, often covered at left-back for Joao Cancelo, who has also predominantly played in a different position during his career.

Bringing in Cucurella will allow Manchester City to play with a natural left-back, and Cancelo can play in his favoured right-back position.

Cucurella loves to get forward, so it’s understandable to see Guardiola pushing for him to join the club this summer.

