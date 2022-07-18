Erik ten Hag pushed for his own signing instead of recommendation from Man United recruitment staff

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly wanted to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax instead of the club recruitment team’s recommendation of Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

Man Utd decided to back their manager on this one, with Ten Hag preferring the option of raiding his old club for Martinez instead of taking on board the suggestion of signing Torres, according to the Telegraph.

Although Torres has impressed in his time in La Liga, he perhaps doesn’t look quite as suited to United’s game under Ten Hag in comparison to Martinez, who will know all about the Red Devils boss from their time together in Amsterdam.

Martinez looks a fine addition to a problem position in this United squad, with upgrades urgently needed at the back after the inconsistent form of both Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane last season.

It remains to be seen, however, whether Martinez will adapt to life in the Premier League, as it’s going to be a whole different challenge for him in English football, which is far stronger than the Dutch league at the moment.