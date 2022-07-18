Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign French defender Jonathan Clauss this summer.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot both failing to nail down the right-back spot at Manchester United last season, this could be a position that Erik ten Hag considers strengthening.

Ten Hag has already brought in a left-back and centre-back this summer, with the hope of improving their dreadful defensive record.

Last season, Manchester United conceded a record number of goals in the Premier League era for the club, so it was evident defensive reinforcements would be necessary.

Now, it appears a move for a right-back could be on the cards, with journalist Pedro Almeida claiming that Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Lens defender Clauss this summer, as seen in the tweet below.

Clauss has only recently begun to play at the top level, having spent most of his career playing in the lower leagues.

At the age of 29, the French defender has peaked late compared to many footballers, but there’s no doubt he would be a smart option for Manchester United in the short term.