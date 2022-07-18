Erik ten Hag aims subtle dig at Manchester United squad with praise for new signing

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has aimed a subtle dig at his playing squad by insisting he needed to sign a mentally strong character like Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentina international has joined the Red Devils from Ajax, following Ten Hag from Amsterdam to Manchester this summer.

Ten Hag will know Martinez well from their time together at Ajax, and there’s no doubt the club needed to strengthen in defence after the unconvincing form of the likes of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane last season.

Discussing the signing of Martinez on Man Utd’s official site, Ten Hag was clearly delighted with the move, praising the 24-year-old for his character and saying he needed someone like him to come in at Old Trafford.

“He’s a warrior and I think the fans will admire him. He has an attitude, fighting spirit,” Ten Hag said.

“He brings aggressiveness in the game, in a good way. I think we need that.

“But also, he’s also skilful and he can deal with the ball and he’s left-footed.”

MUFC fans will hope Martinez can become a real leader for the club and help improve the mentality of the players, who have collapsed at difficult times in the last few years.