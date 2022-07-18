Erik ten Hag blocked Man United players from taking part in Neighbours promo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is clearly stamping his authority down at the club as he looks to usher in a new era.

The Dutch tactician looks to be doing things very differently from previous Man Utd managers, all of whom have been failures in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

As well as implementing a new style of play, it seems Ten Hag is also having a big say on the players’ commercial activities, with ESPN reporting that he’s kept them from doing as much as they normally would during their pre-season tour.

The report states that this includes blocking his players from taking part in a promo that would have seen them on the set of Australian soap opera Neighbours.

Ten Hag clearly wants his players to focus on football, and United fans will surely be relieved, as that’s the kind of cultural reset that is surely needed at Old Trafford.

Of course, we’ll have to see if this brings about the performances and results that MUFC want, and it’ll be some time before we can really see if it’s a successful effort to change things.