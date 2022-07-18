Erik ten Hag says he’s “really happy” with Man United signing who can help struggling stars improve

Manchester United’s new manager Erik ten Hag has spoken about the signing of Christian Eriksen, who joined as a free agent from Brentford this summer.

The experienced Denmark international has enjoyed a remarkable comeback in football despite suffering a life-threatening cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020 last year.

Eriksen remains a world class talent and looks to have got back to his best at the highest level, with Ten Hag clearly delighted to have the former Ajax and Tottenham man on board.

Discussing the signing on Man Utd’s official site, the Dutch tactician explained why he’s so happy to have secured Eriksen’s signature, stating that he feels he should be important to improving the form of the team’s struggling forwards.

“He’s an experienced player. He plays in countries abroad, in Italy, in Holland, a long time in England, so he knows the Premier League,” Ten Hag said.

“It’s an absolute advantage that we have him in.

“I think he is a magnificent football player and I think the fans will enjoy watching him, because he’s creative, he has ideas.

“I think especially our strikers will also be happy because he’s the one who can involve them in the game.

“The fact that we’ve got him, we have him now in our squad, tells everything, because I think we were really selective.

“It was not the point to get players in, but the right players in. I’m really happy that we succeeded with Christian Eriksen.”

There’s no doubt that United need the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to improve in 2022/23, so fans will hope the creativity of Eriksen behind them can give them more ammunition to work with.