Manchester United have offered Donny van de Beek in a swap deal to sign AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

Van de Beek spent last season on loan at Everton, after struggling to get regular game time at Manchester United. His loan spell on Merseyside wasn’t too successful after picking up multiple injuries and once again failing to play regularly.

Van de Beek has featured for Manchester United during pre-season, but might not be at the level Erik ten Hag is hoping for if he wants to push for the Champions League places.

Now, the Dutch midfielder has been included in a potential swap deal offer to AC Milan for Bennacer, according to Calcio Mercato.

Bennacer was a regular in the AC Milan team that would the Serie A last season, so it’s unlikely they will let him go cheap. According to the report, the Italian club value him at around €45m, but offering Van de Beek may help Manchester United bring the price down.

The Algerian midfielder has often been utilised as a deep-lying playmaker during his time at Milan, a role United have been crying out for in recent years.

