Two Man United wonderkids impress Erik ten Hag with their work rate and character

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly been impressed by two of the club’s wonderkids this summer.

During Man Utd’s pre-season, Zidane Iqbal and Charlie Savage have been a pleasant surprise for Ten Hag, who has been impressed by both their performances and their work rate and character, according to the Telegraph.

Many would have been expecting to see more from James Garner and Anthony Elanga, but it seems Iqbal and Savage are really the pick of the bunch, and could be players to watch in the new season.

It won’t be easy for two relatively unproven players to break into this squad, which is so full of big names, but Ten Hag has done fine work with young players in his career at Ajax.

Zidane Iqbal is catching the eye for Manchester United
More Stories / Latest News
Paulo Dybala opts to stay in Italy despite interest from abroad
“Don’t leave” – Liverpool star reveals his efforts to prevent Sadio Mane transfer
“Talks progressing” – Chelsea ace “getting closer” to transfer to London rivals

It’s clear the Dutch tactician will be ready to promote United’s young players, rather than just rest on reputation, and that’s encouraging for the club’s fans as they hope this can be the start of a new era.

Relying on big names hasn’t worked out too well in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, so promoting from the academy again could be a welcome return to what used to make the club so successful.

More Stories Charlie Savage Erik ten Hag Zidane Iqbal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.