Marsch not sure about keeping 22-year-old before Leeds’ season starts

Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is not sure about keeping left-back Leif Davis at Elland Road next season.

This is according to The Athletic, as their reliable Leeds correspondent Phil Hay has stated that there is an offer on the table from League One side Ipswich Town for Davis, but Marsch is in two minds about whether to keep the left-back or not for the new campaign.

Davis is just one of two left-backs Leeds currently have – although Stuart Dallas can play there too – but both Dallas and Junior Firpo are out injured for the foreseeable future. Marsch needs to decide whether the 22-year-old is good enough to cover in the meantime or will the Yorkshire club need to dip into the market to find a backup.

Davis has travelled to Australia for Leeds’ pre-season tour, with the 22-year-old having featured in both friendlies against Brisbane Roar and Aston Villa so far. Marsch started the left-back against Villa but only the American knows if he was convinced or not.

The left-back has just one year left on his contract with Leeds and if they are considering selling him, it would need to be now. The youngster spent last season on loan at Bournemouth but the Cherries decided not to activate the £1.5m permanent clause in his contract, therefore, the offer from Ipswich needs to be considered fast.