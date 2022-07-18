Leeds United are reportedly eyeing up a move for £33million-rated Rennes forward Martin Terrier.

The Frenchman scored 21 goals last season and looks an impressive talent who could shine at a bigger club, with a host of Premier League sides rumoured to be in for him this summer.

Terrier has attracted admiring glances from the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and West Ham in recent times, but it looks like Leeds are now stepping up their interest as well.

Jesse Marsch should have plenty of money to spend after cashing in on Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, but it remains to be seen if Terrier would be tempted by an offer from Elland Road.

LUFC only narrowly avoided relegation last season and need major work to ensure they’re still competitive next term.