Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans would prefer a move to Arsenal despite recent links to Manchester United.

Tielemans could be sold by Leicester this summer, with his contract expiring next year and a new deal yet to be agreed. The Belgian midfielder has been involved in Leicester’s pre-season games, but he is attracting interest from other Premier League clubs.

Those clubs most interested are Manchester United and Arsenal, according to Football Insider, but the report claims that Tielemans would prefer a move to Arsenal.

It’s no surprise to see both Arsenal and Manchester United targeting a midfielder this summer. Arsenal have struggled for a consistent partnership in midfield, with Thomas Partey struggling with injuries and a lack of quality in their squad.

Manchester United have lost Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba already this summer, so a new midfielder will be needed this transfer window.

Tielemans may be preferring a move to Arsenal due to the uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. The Dutchman is undoubtedly a fantastic manager, but the question is as to whether he can adapt to life in the Premier League, and deal with the pressure of one of the biggest clubs in the world.