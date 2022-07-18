Pundit thinks Eddie Howe doesn’t trust one Newcastle player

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell believes that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe doesn’t trust his centre-forward Callum Wilson.

Speaking to Football Insider, the pundit made it clear he felt the Magpies could do with replacing the injury-prone Wilson up front.

“I think Newcastle are looking at someone at the top end of the pitch who is young and they can trust,” Campbell said.

“Callum Wilson is a very good player (and) an England international, but he’s suffered injury after injury. It’s very difficult when you haven’t got your main man at the top end of the pitch.”

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham’s deal for Djed Spence hits a minor bump
Bayern Munich secure verbal agreement for €80m Chelsea target
Talks to take place over buy-back clause as Chelsea ace closer to finalising transfer

It remains to be seen who Newcastle will bring in this summer, but so far they’ve been linked with a number of promising young players like Armando Broja and Hugo Ekitike.

More Stories Callum Wilson Kevin Campbell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.