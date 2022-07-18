Premier League clubs could easily sign €40m World Cup winner

Atletico Madrid have not ruled out the departure of Antoine Griezmann during the current transfer window and it could be an easy signing for a Premier League club.

The World Cup winner is the La Liga side’s highest earner but is not Diego Simeone’s most counted-on forward reports Todofichajes. The Frenchman’s situation, however, could be greatly affected by what happens to Alvaro Morata, as both players cannot stay at the club due to financial reasons.

Morata has been linked with a permanent move to Juventus, states Todofichajes, after spending the last two seasons on loan with the Italian club but that is not close to being finalised.

The report states that if any Premier League club arrives with a figure higher than the €40m Atletico are due to pay Barcelona at the end of the season, then Griezmann will highly likely be sold, but that all depends on what happens with Morata.

As for what clubs could be interested, Chelsea could do with a forward following the departure of Romelu Lukaku, whilst Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is very uncertain which could open up an option. Griezmann could also be a statement signing for Newcastle, who have been in the market for a forward but are yet to secure one.