Premier League clubs could easily sign €40m World Cup winner

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Atletico Madrid have not ruled out the departure of Antoine Griezmann during the current transfer window and it could be an easy signing for a Premier League club. 

The World Cup winner is the La Liga side’s highest earner but is not Diego Simeone’s most counted-on forward reports Todofichajes. The Frenchman’s situation, however, could be greatly affected by what happens to Alvaro Morata, as both players cannot stay at the club due to financial reasons.

Morata has been linked with a permanent move to Juventus, states Todofichajes, after spending the last two seasons on loan with the Italian club but that is not close to being finalised.

Griezmann’s future relies on Morata
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United in advanced talks to sign French defender
Video: Gareth Bale’s incredible first two touches for Los Angeles FC
Everton and Manchester United showing an interest in Nice star

The report states that if any Premier League club arrives with a figure higher than the €40m Atletico are due to pay Barcelona at the end of the season, then Griezmann will highly likely be sold, but that all depends on what happens with Morata.

As for what clubs could be interested, Chelsea could do with a forward following the departure of Romelu Lukaku, whilst Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is very uncertain which could open up an option. Griezmann could also be a statement signing for Newcastle, who have been in the market for a forward but are yet to secure one.

The Frenchman is most likely to stay at Atletico next season but could the Premier League be his next destination should he leave?
More Stories Antoine Griezmann

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.