PSG could make a late swoop to beat Chelsea to the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are hoping to agree a deal to sign Kounde this week. The French defender is reportedly excited by the prospect of working with Kalidou Koulibaly, as he hopes to gain valuable experience from the former Napoli man.

After losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, Chelsea are in need of defensive reinforcements, so Kounde should be guaranteed plenty of game time.

However, according to Corriere dello Sport, PSG could make a move to sign Kounde this summer.

PSG are of course one of the biggest clubs in France, and Kounde, a Frenchman himself, may consider a move to the Champions of his home country.

With the World Cup fast approaching, and France having a wealth of talent in their defence, Kounde has to make sure he joins a club where he will play regularly.

The likes of Presnel Kimpembe, William Saliba, and Raphael Varane are among the players battling for a place in the starting eleven, so Kounde will have to be careful when choosing between the likes of PSG and Chelsea.