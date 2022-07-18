Tottenham are reportedly emerging as the strong favourites to seal the transfer of Barcelona forward Memphis Depay this summer.

The Netherlands international’s future has looked in some doubt for a while now after an unconvincing debut season at the Nou Camp last term.

And now with the signings of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha in attack, it’s surely going to be even harder for Depay to play regularly for Xavi’s side.

According to Todo Fichajes, Depay has options on the table but is leaning towards joining Spurs in what would likely be a €19million move.

Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive CaughtOffside column today that Depay has long been admired by Fabio Paratici, though he suggested there wasn’t currently anything that concrete on that deal.

Tottenham fans may well be hoping there is some truth to this Depay speculation, even if Antonio Conte already has some top attacking players to choose from in his squad.

Richarlison has joined this summer, while Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were already a force to be reckoned with in the Tottenham attack.