Barcelona forward Memphis Depay has held talks with the club over his future amid long-term interest from Tottenham.

Spurs chief Fabio Paratici is a big admirer of the Netherlands international, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, but there’s nothing concrete happening for the moment.

Depay could be a fine addition for a number of top clubs, but the truth is there is probably no longer much room for him in Antonio Conte’s squad.

Tottenham have had a busy summer bringing in Richarlison and Ivan Perisic to add to their options in attack alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, so it’s hard to imagine Depay would be a priority now.

Still, this could be one to watch, as Romano explains that Depay could soon make a final decision on his future.

“There have been talks in recent days where Barcelona have communicated to Memphis Depay that Xavi would count on him if he stayed, but he would have little space in the rotations because there are so many new signings,” Romano said.

“Barca would be ready to let Depay leave on very favourable terms. The decision will be made by the player, Memphis will choose based on the offers.

“There is no proposal yet from Tottenham so far despite so many rumours – Depay has always been appreciated by Spurs director Fabio Paratici, but no proposals have been submitted so far.”

Depay only joined Barcelona last summer, but he didn’t have the most convincing first season and he’ll now have extra competition for a place in the team from new signings Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.