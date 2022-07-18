Two Chelsea stars leave first-team group amid links to West Ham and Everton

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Posted by

Two Chelsea players have left first-team training amid interest from Premier League clubs.

With the Premier League season rapidly approaching, clubs are scrambling around attempting to secure new signings. Pre-season tours are in full flow, and two Chelsea players have now left their training camps amid rumours of them leaving the club.

That’s according to journalist Adam Newson, in the tweet below, who claims that both Armando Broja and Billy Gilmour have left the Chelsea first-team training group.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Kai Havertz’s shot misses target but lands in an incredible place
Chelsea star offered to Everton and Aston Villa this summer
£42m Brazilian has been offered to Crystal Palace

Broja has been heavily linked with a move away this summer, and Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside, via his Substack column, that the Albanian forward has given the green light to leave Chelsea and join West Ham.

Gilmour is another player who has now left the first-team training camp, and the Scottish midfielder has been linked with a move to Everton this summer.

That’s according to GiveMeSport, who claim Frank Lampard is considering signing the youngster to improve his midfield options.

Everton’s pursuit of Gilmour appears to have gone quiet in recent weeks, but it’s no secret that Lampard will be in the market for a midfielder this summer.

The Everton manager is familiar with Gilmour from his time as Chelsea manager, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make an approach in the coming days.

 

More Stories Armando Broja Billy Gilmour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.