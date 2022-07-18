Two Chelsea players have left first-team training amid interest from Premier League clubs.

With the Premier League season rapidly approaching, clubs are scrambling around attempting to secure new signings. Pre-season tours are in full flow, and two Chelsea players have now left their training camps amid rumours of them leaving the club.

That’s according to journalist Adam Newson, in the tweet below, who claims that both Armando Broja and Billy Gilmour have left the Chelsea first-team training group.

Understand Billy Gilmour and Harvey Vale have left the Chelsea first-team group – and are potentially joining up with the Dev Squad out here in the U.S. Armando Broja, meanwhile, is on his way back to England tonight. Clubs still pushing to sign him. — Adam Newson (@AdamNewson) July 18, 2022

Broja has been heavily linked with a move away this summer, and Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside, via his Substack column, that the Albanian forward has given the green light to leave Chelsea and join West Ham.

Gilmour is another player who has now left the first-team training camp, and the Scottish midfielder has been linked with a move to Everton this summer.

That’s according to GiveMeSport, who claim Frank Lampard is considering signing the youngster to improve his midfield options.

Everton’s pursuit of Gilmour appears to have gone quiet in recent weeks, but it’s no secret that Lampard will be in the market for a midfielder this summer.

The Everton manager is familiar with Gilmour from his time as Chelsea manager, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make an approach in the coming days.