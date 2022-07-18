Video: Gareth Bale’s incredible first two touches for Los Angeles FC

Gareth Bale made his Los Angeles FC debut last night in a 2-1 win over Nashville and his first two touches were a big talking point.

Bale joined the MLS side this summer following his departure from Real Madrid after nine trophy-laden seasons. The five-time Champions League winner’s arrival in the United States was met with a lot of fanfare and last night was the 33-year-old’s first chance to show what he can do.

It only took two touches to wow the crowd. After coming on as a second-half substitute, Bale’s first touch was a volley pass inside and his second was a backheel flick to one of his new teammates. The crowd’s roar for the second signalled their approval as the Welshman’s career in America gets underway.