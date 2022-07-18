Video: Kai Havertz’s shot misses target but lands in an incredible place

Chelsea are currently on tour in the United States and opened it up with a 2-1 win over Mexican side Club America. 

The match had a lot of talking points that became hot on social media, including a Reece James own goal and a beautiful goal from Mason Mount; but none more so than a shot from Kai Havertz that went over the crossbar.

The German was played through by Conor Gallagher and after a lovely touch, the 23-year-old curled the ball over the crossbar. Despite missing the actual target, Havertz impressively did something much harder, as the shot landed in a small bucket behind the goal to many people’s amazement.

Havertz would have obviously preferred to have scored but this will surely get a laugh within the Chelsea dressing room when they see it.

