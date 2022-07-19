Napoli used Koulibaly talks to enquire about Chelsea star

Napoli are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Napoli recently did business with Chelsea as the Premier League club secured the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from the Serie A side and the Italians used that opportunity to enquire about Kepa, who would replace David Ospina at the club after his departure for Saudi Arabia to play for Al Nassr, reports Todofichajes.

Kepa has not been able to convince Thomas Tuchel that he is worthy of challenging for a starting spot in his side since the German’s arrival despite the Chelsea boss using the 27-year-old in some big moments. The Blues know that it will be hard for them to convince anyone to pay a fee for the Spaniard, therefore, a loan move is the most likely option for Napoli but it remains to be seen if it would be accompanied by a purchase option.

Chelsea paid Athletic Club a huge £71m for Kepa back in the summer of 2018, as reported by Sky Sports, but after a few high-profile mistakes, the Chelsea board lost faith in the Spaniard and went out of their way to sign Edouard Mendy in 2020.

Kepa’s time at Stamford Bridge now looks to be coming to a close, as everything indicates that he will go on loan to Napoli, a deal that will be carried out in the coming days states Todofichajes.