Aston Villa youngster wants £100,000-a-week salary as interest in the player grows

Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka is holding out for a new contract worth £100,000-a-week.

The 18-year-old has just one year remaining on his current deal and rejected Villa’s latest contract offer, which played a part in the midfielder being left out of the Birmingham club’s squad for their pre-season Australia tour.

Since then it has become known that the England Under-19 sensation’s representatives have told Villa they want a contract that reflects his huge potential and that is around the £100,000-a-week mark reports Football Insider.

That figure is a crazy amount to pay an 18-year-old novice and the youngster will soon realise that he will not get that anywhere he goes.

One club interested in Chukwuemeka is Barcelona. The La Liga giants have been following the 18-year-old for several months reports Mundo Deportivo, with the midfielder being described as a player with a lot of potential and Barca boss Xavi has already given the go-ahead to sign him if it is possible for the club to do so.

According to 90min, Manchester United and Arsenal are among a host of other clubs interested in signing Chukwuemeka, who could be available for around £20m, according to talkSPORT.

Despite being some of the biggest clubs in the world, none of these will succumb to the England youngster’s demands but whether that is just a way to engineer a move away from Aston Villa is unknown.