French international set to join Marseille despite links to Man United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Lens’ Jonathan Clauss will undergo medical tests this morning as his move to Olympique de Marseille moves closer despite Manchester United rumours. 

Marseille have a full agreement in place to sign the right-back from their French rivals after an opening bid of €8m was accepted by Lens 10 days ago, reports Fabrizio Romano.

This comes in light of rumours linking Clauss to Manchester United but Romano states that these were wide of the mark as the Frenchman is set to stay in France.

More Stories / Latest News
Revealed: When Arsenal will announce Oleksandr Zinchenko transfer + the other club who wanted him
Aston Villa youngster wants £100,000-a-week salary as interest in the player grows
Napoli used Koulibaly talks to enquire about Chelsea star

Rumours circulated yesterday that Clauss was in advanced talks with Man United after a tweet from Portuguese transfer expert Pedro Almeida. However, these rumours have now been found untrue as United look likely to start their season with either Diogo Dalot or Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.

Clauss has just one year left on his contract at Lens, which may be a factor in the club cashing in as they risk losing him for free next summer. The 29-year-old has been flourishing in Ligue 1 and his performances even earned him a first call up to the France national squad in March. That is now set to continue as the Frenchman won’t be leaving his home country for England, but instead going a lot further south.

 

More Stories Jonathan Clauss

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.