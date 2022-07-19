Liverpool enquire about £59m winger heavily linked to Man United

Liverpool have enquired about signing Ajax winger Antony who has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer.

This is according to Football Insider, who reports that the Reds have made contact with Ajax about a potential deal for the winger, with the Dutch champions valuing the Brazilian at £59m.

Liverpool are said to not be willing to pay that for Antony even though the winger features prominently on the list of attacking targets, especially considering the large sum of cash paid for Darwin Nunez this summer. What the Merseyside club are ready to pay is unknown, but if negotiations get underway, the Liverpool board have shown that they are capable of getting a deal suited to them.

Antony has been linked with a reunion with old boss Erik ten Hag at Man United all summer but there hasn’t been much progress towards signing the Brazilian. United’s potential capture of the Ajax winger hinges on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack. The Portuguese star looks no closer to leaving Old Trafford since expressing his desire to depart, which doesn’t bode well for the Antony move.

Whether Liverpool makes a move will be seen over the next few weeks but it seems unlikely, considering the amount of money they have spent this summer and the potential plot to secure Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next year.