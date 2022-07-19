Chelsea target could sign new contract with current club

Chelsea’s pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe is up in the air as the Blues prioritise another target.

The Premier League side’s search for centre-backs has been a rollercoaster during this window, with Thomas Tuchel already securing the signature of Kalidou Koulibaly, but needs another signing before his side’s campaign begins.

One target is PSG’s Kimpembe and CBS’ Ben Jacobs has provided an update on Chelsea’s potential deal for the Frenchman.

The journalist has stated that PSG manager Christophe Galtier has told Kimpembe he’s not surplus to requirements at PSG & any move away is his decision even if a deal is agreed. Chelsea and the French club remain apart in valuation and the centre-back is said to be very settled in Paris. The Paris-based club will continue to listen to offers for the 26-year-old, but they are in no rush to sell him and could even extend his contract at the Parc des Princes, states Jacobs.

PSG will continue to listen to offers, but they are in no rush to sell Kimpembe and could even extend his contract at the Parc des Princes. #CFC are still in contact with PSG but prioritising Jules Kounde for now. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 19, 2022

Chelsea are still in contact with PSG over the potential move but have now started prioritising the signing of Sevilla’s Jules Kounde. The La Liga are said are believed to be holding out for the defender’s release clause of around £77m states the Express, but the Premier League side will be trying to lower that fee.

Barcelona are also chasing the Frenchman but with their financial difficulties well known, the advantage could be in the hands of the Blues as they look to sort out their defence before the new season begins.