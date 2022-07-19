27-year-old Man City star leaves on loan to another English club

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen has joined Championship side Middlesbrough on a season-long loan deal.

Steffen has been part of the Man City squad for the last two seasons as an understudy to the Manchester club’s number one, Ederson. The US international made 21 appearances during those two campaigns with City, winning two Premier League titles and the Carabao Cup in 2021.

The 27-year-old penned a new four-year deal with Man City last season states Middlesborough upon the announcement, and his decision to leave the Etihad for the upcoming season is largely due to the World Cup in November. Steffen is the United States’ first-choice shot-stopper and will want to be in the best shape possible going into the Qatar tournament as many expect this American side to do big things.

Upon signing Steffen, Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder stated to the club’s website: “I think it’s a big coup for us and so I’m delighted we’ve brought Zack in,

“We knew we had to improve the goalkeeping department. We brought in Liam Roberts and now we’re adding Zack who has just signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with Man City.

“Man City don’t hand out four-and-a-half-year contracts if they don’t think anything of them.”

Man City have already brought in Steffen’s replacement having signed Stefan Ortega Moreno on a three-year deal, as stated by Manchester City. The German joined the Manchester club on a free transfer after his contract at Arminia Bielefeld expired and will provide the necessary cover for Ederson next season.