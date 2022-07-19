Antonio Conte claims that one of Tottenham’s summer signings wasn’t his decision

Antonio Conte has claimed that one of Tottenham’s summer signings wasn’t his decision.

Conte will have been desperate to bring in multiple signings this summer, with an aim to add increased squad depth after qualifying for the Champions League.

Tottenham have done just that, bringing in six players so far this transfer window.

Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet, and most recently Djed Spence have arrived at Tottenham, but Conte has now claimed that their most recent purchase wasn’t his decision.

“The club wanted to do it. I said, ‘OK, this player is young but he showed he can become a good, important player for us’. The club decided to buy him,” said Conte, in an interview relayed by the Daily Mail.

Signing players that are spotted by a recruitment team rather than a manager can often be a smart way of running the club. If Conte fails as a manager, then the squad isn’t full of players who will only suit his system.

However, if the manager is totally against a signing, then it’s a different story, as it could lead to a lack of game time for the player in question.

Conte hasn’t expressed his disappointment at the signing of Spence, but it’s interesting to hear him mentioning it to the media.