Arsenal are reportedly optimistic about signing Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta this summer.

Paqueta could be on the hunt for a new club this summer, after his club Lyon endured a difficult season in Ligue 1, finishing eighth. The Brazilian midfielder will undoubtedly want to play in Europe next season, and one club who could offer that is Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of interest from Arsenal this summer, and according to journalist Ekrem Konur, the North London club are confident that they could land Paqueta this summer, as seen in the tweet below.

Paqueta could settle in at Arsenal with ease, due to their Brazilian contingent. The Gunners already have Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Marquinhos at the club, some of whom Paqueta will have linked up with on international duty.

Arsenal have strengthened multiple areas of their squad so far this summer, but a midfielder could be next on their priority list.

Paqueta has played in multiple midfield positions, often in a deeper role, where Arsenal could do with adding numbers ahead of next season.

Thomas Partey spent a lot of last season on the side-line due to injury, and with the hectic fixture schedule that comes with European football, a bigger squad will be necessary.