Arsenal could be forced to sell a player this summer if they want to sign midfield target Youri Tielemans from Leicester City.

Arsenal have been active so far in the transfer window, bringing in four players. Despite no real financial issues at the club, they do have to be careful not to overspend without any sales.

No high-profile players have been sold by Arsenal this summer for a significant fee, and this could be the reason they haven’t secured one of their key targets yet.

One of their targets is Tielemans, and according to The Athletic, Arsenal still hold an interest in the Leicester City midfielder. However, they have also claimed that they may have to sell before they dip into the transfer market for another new signing.

Tielemans is out of contract next summer, and with no sign of a new deal being secured, Leicester could be forced to sell him this window to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

The Belgian international didn’t have the best of seasons for Leicester last campaign, but Tielemans undoubtedly has the talent to improve Arsenal’s midfield.