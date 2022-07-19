Arsenal set to schedule medical for major new signing

Arsenal are reportedly set to schedule a medical for incoming new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Gunners are closing in on a deal for Manchester City’s Zinchenko, with the Ukraine international agreeing personal terms on a potential £30million move to the Emirates Stadium.

In his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano explained why Zinchenko chose Arsenal over Everton, and revealed when the deal could be officially announced.

Now the Italian has another update on the Zinchenko transfer saga, tweeting that the Gunners are set to schedule a medical for the 25-year-old and sort out official contracts for the player.

Arsenal are already preparing official contracts and then schedule medical tests for Oleksandr Zinchenko. Deal in place for £30m fee with Man City – player accepted as he's happy to work again with Arteta. ??? #AFC Man City, prepared to push on Cucurella in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/4ySogcGKgG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2022

This looks an exciting piece of business for Arsenal, who needed more options at both left-back and midfield – two areas where Zinchenko is strong.

Gabriel Jesus also left City for Arsenal this summer, while the Premier League champions also offloaded Raheem Sterling to Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola’s squad remains very strong, however, following the signings of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips.