Bayern Munich announce third-most expensive signing of the summer

Bayern Munich might have lost Robert Lewandowski this summer, but they have still been able to flex their muscles. Beforehand the Bavarians had already secured the signing of Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and now they have strengthened their defence with the addition of Matthijs de Ligt.

The 22-year-old Dutch defender arrives in Munich after three seasons with Juventus, following a £64m (€75m) move from Ajax. De Ligt failed to hit the same levels he exhibited during his Champions League run with Ajax, but is still regarded as one of the finest defenders in the game.

Chelsea were believed to have been interested in de Ligt, but seem to have turned their attentions elsewhere after it became clear Bayern were in pole position. According to Fabrizio Romano, the deal works out as €70m (£59.71m) +€10m (£8.4m) in add-ons. That makes de Ligt’s transfer the third-most expensive of the summer including add-ons as per Football Transfers, after Darwin Nunez to Liverpool and Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid.

Official, confirmed. Bayern have now completed the signing of Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus on a 5-year deal until 2027. ?? #FCBayern Bayern will pay €70m guaranteed fee plus €10m in add-ons. pic.twitter.com/EZJKQ5j2Ri — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2022

It also shows a strong intention for Europe’s bigger contenders to try and strengthen in the face of competition from the Premier League. Last season three of the four Champions League semi-finalists were Premier League teams and the likes of Bayern will be keen to arrest that developement.