Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards has reached a verbal agreement with Premier League club Crystal Palace.

Richards, a USA international, spent the last two season’s on loan at Bundesliga side Hoffenheim. The 22-year-old has struggled to break into the Bayern Munich first-team since signing from FC Dallas, and he could be on his way out on a permanent deal.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg in the tweet below, Richards has verbally agreed terms with Crystal Palace, and the two clubs now have to find an agreement for the sale.

News Chris Richards: He has a verbal agreement with Crystal Palace. The Bayern defender wants to join them. Now the clubs has to find an agreement. Negotiations ongoing. #CPFC @SkySportDE ?? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 18, 2022

The American defender wants a move to the Premier League, and will be hoping Palace can offer him more first-team opportunities.

Richards’ versatility could make him an attractive prospect to Patrick Vieira. The Bayern Munich defender has played all across the defence during his short career, and is comfortable with both feet.

The right-back area could be seen as a weakness for Crystal Palace, with Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Ward their usual starters in this position.

Palace have invested smartly in most areas of the pitch over the last year or so, but are yet to sign a new right-back, so this may be where Vieira plans to play the Bayern Munich youngster.