Chelsea closing in on signing £51m defender

Chelsea are reportedly close to signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in a deal worth over £50m.

That’s according to a recent report from Chelsea-focused journalist Simon Phillips, who claims the Blues are ahead of Barcelona in the race to secure the Frenchman’s signature.

After developments today, Chelsea are getting close to agreeing a £51.1m fee to sign Jules Kounde. As of right now, no offer from Barcelona. Kounde is open to both teams and has previously already agreed verbal terms to join Chelsea.https://t.co/eigCuJtf02 — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) July 19, 2022

Despite being previously linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, a transfer for Kounde last summer failed to materalise.

However, this summer is almost certain to see the 23-year-old move on from Sevilla.

MORE: “United don’t really have someone like that” – Ex-Red Devil would welcome “surprising” transfer target to Man Utd

Widely regarded as one of Europe’s most talented defenders, Kounde, who can play at right-back, or centre-back, is tipped to go on and achieve big things in the sport.

From Chelsea’s point-of-view, it is no surprise to see them offer so much to bring in such a highly-rated defender.

Having lost the likes of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger for free at the end of last season, the Blues are desperate for defensive reinforcement and Thomas Tuchel will be hoping that Kounde will agree to become his newest big-name signing.