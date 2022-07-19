Chelsea have been overtaken by Barcelona in the race to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

Chelsea have been in the market for multiple defenders this summer, and have already secured the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly.

Another defender Chelsea have been linked with is French international Kounde, and the 23-year-old could be an ideal player to slot in and learn from the experienced Koulibaly and Thiago Silva.

However, it now appears that Barcelona have overtaken Chelsea in the race to sign Kounde, after agreeing a four-year deal, according to Gerard Romero, via Barca Universal.

If Kounde was worried about the prospect of moving abroad to pursue his next move in his career, then it makes sense for him to stay in Spain and move to Barcelona.

Despite their financial issues, the Spanish giants are still one of the most attractive prospects in Europe, proven by the recent additions of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Chelsea may now consider other targets, or give an opportunity to some of their young talent in the squad, such as Ethan Ampadu and Levi Colwill, who both recently returned to the club from their respective loan spells.