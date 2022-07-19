Chelsea are preparing a formal offer to beat Manchester United to the signing of Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United’s pursuit of De Jong has been going on for the majority of the summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside that talks between the club and Barcelona have been going on for weeks.

Erik ten Hag knows De Jong from his days with Ajax, so it’s no surprise to see the Dutch manager pursuing one of his former players.

However, Chelsea are now reportedly readying a formal offer to attempt to beat Manchester United to the signing of De Jong this summer, according to Relovo.

Chelsea have already splashed the cash this summer, bringing in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly. Their defence and front line have been strengthened, but Thomas Tuchel is yet to reinforce his midfielder.

With the likes of Jorginho and N’Golo Kante entering the final year of their contracts, De Jong could be one of their replacements, and the Dutch midfielder is significantly younger than the Chelsea pair.

De Jong doesn’t appear too keen on a move to Manchester United, but with Chelsea in the Champions League next season, they could be an attractive prospect.