Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been warned that he has to get his head straight or he faces leaving the club in the near future.

Former Blues defender Glen Johnson admits that Hudson-Odoi is a top talent, but he increasingly feels that the 21-year-old is running out of time to make it at Stamford Bridge.

“He has spells where he looks unplayable and then he has days where it looks like he shouldn’t be playing in the Premier League,” Johnson told Betting Odds, as quoted by the Metro.

“If he gets his head straight then I think he’s got a lot to offer but I think his days at Chelsea are over to be honest. He’s still young but for me he’s got a lot to learn.”

Hudson-Odoi looked set for stardom when he first broke into the Chelsea first-team, but he’s not developed as many would have hoped.

The England international could still recover and become a key player for Thomas Tuchel’s side, but he could do well to take Johnson’s advice on board as his career has certainly stalled in recent times.

Unfortunately for Hudson-Odoi, having failed to previously take his chance in the team, there is now plenty more competition for places up front in this CFC squad.

Still, we could see Hakim Ziyech move to AC Milan this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano on CaughtOffside‘s Substack, and that would help the youngster play more regularly.