Personal terms agreed: Chelsea make progress on potential £47m transfer

Chelsea have reportedly agreed personal terms with Jules Kounde as they prepare to offer £47million for the Sevilla defender.

The France international has long been linked with the Blues and would be an ideal signing to help the club replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen following their respective moves to Real Madrid and Barcelona this summer.

According to Marca, Chelsea now look to be making progress on a potential £47m deal for Kounde, with personal terms already agreed as they look to strike a deal with his club.

Thomas Tuchel has already brought in Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and Kounde could certainly be another fine addition for the club.

The 23-year-old has shown himself to be one of the biggest young talents in Europe in recent years, and it would be intriguing to see him test himself at a bigger club and in a more competitive league.

CFC are also still working on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe, as per Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.