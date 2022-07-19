Exclusive: One Chelsea player certain to leave, but duo’s futures remain unclear

Fabrizio Romano expects that Hakim Ziyech will be leaving Chelsea this summer, but he’s less sure about what the future holds for Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column via Substack, Romano provided an update on possible departures at Stamford Bridge this summer, insisting that manager Thomas Tuchel will have the final say.

So far, we’ve seen Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly join Chelsea, but one imagines there could be departures on the horizon as well.

The Blues weren’t quite good enough last season, failing to sustain a title challenge and losing both cup finals against Liverpool.

It makes sense that Tuchel could look to offload Ziyech, while Werner and Pulisic haven’t been that convincing either.

“There has been a lot of speculation about Chelsea’s forward players, and I’m aware that Timo Werner was one of the names offered to Juventus as part of the Blues’ failed efforts to sign Matthijs de Ligt,” Romano writes.

“For now, however, the situation with Werner and Christian Pulisic has gone quiet, but surprises cannot be ruled out in August.

“The one I expect to leave is Hakim Ziyech. AC Milan want him but for the moment they are focused on Charles de Ketelaere as their priority target, and then they will understand the conditions of the Ziyech deal.

“With Werner and Pulisic, the decision will be up to Thomas Tuchel; in any case, Ziyech is destined to leave the club.”