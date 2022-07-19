Chelsea transfer target “excited” by prospect of playing with Blues new-boy Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea may reportedly have been handed a transfer boost by the fact that Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is excited at the prospect of playing alongside Kalidou Koulibaly at Stamford Bridge.

The Senegal international recently joined Chelsea from Napoli, and looks an important addition to Thomas Tuchel’s defence following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who were both out of contract and joined Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively, this summer.

Kounde seems keen to play alongside Koulibaly, which could give Chelsea the edge in this deal, though journalist Ben Jacobs also stresses that Barca could try a move for the France international imminently…

Chelsea fans will hope another centre-back can come in, with Koulibaly a fine signing, but perhaps not enough on his own to make up for the loss of two key players like Rudiger and Christensen.

Raheem Sterling has also joined Chelsea this summer, with Tuchel revamping last season’s under-achieving squad with the help of new owner Todd Boehly.

