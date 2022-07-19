Chelsea defender Ethan Ampadu is attracting interest from clubs around Europe after recently returning from a loan spell.

Ampadu recently returned from a loan spell at Venezia, where he couldn’t help steer them away from relegation, finishing bottom of Serie A.

The Welsh defender is a versatile player, having played in defence, as well as in midfield at times.

After Chelsea recently signed Kalidou Koulibaly, competition for places in defence is becoming increasingly tough. Jules Kounde is also reportedly close to joining the club, according to Simon Phillips in the tweet below.

After developments today, Chelsea are getting close to agreeing a £51.1m fee to sign Jules Kounde. As of right now, no offer from Barcelona. Kounde is open to both teams and has previously already agreed verbal terms to join Chelsea.https://t.co/eigCuJtf02 — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) July 19, 2022

Now, according to Club Doria, both Spezia and Sampdoria are considering a move for Ampadu this summer.

The young defender has already spent some time in Italy, so it shouldn’t take him too long to readapt to the league.

The 21-year-old is a highly rated defender, so Chelsea may be reluctant to sell one of their youngsters this summer.

However, with multiple defenders potentially on their way to the club, a loan move to help with Ampadu’s development might be the right decision for all parties.