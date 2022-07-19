Crystal Palace reach verbal agreement to sign Bayern Munich man

Crystal Palace have ad a relatively quiet transfer window so far, with just three signings made so far. According to Sky Deutschland, as cited in HITC, they have a verbal agreement with a fourth however.

Leeds United, Southampton and Brighton have all shown interest in Bayern Munich defender Chris Richards, but it looks as if Palace are in pole position to sign him. Having agreed to a deal with the Eagles, it appears he has chosen his destination, given Bayern Munich are reportedly asking for an accessible £13m for Richards.

A central defender by nature, the 22-year-old counts versatility amongst his attributes being able to play at both left-back and right-back. Richards has made 10 appearances for Bayern’s senior team, but most of his experience has come from a season-and-a-half on loan at TSG Hoffenheim. Across that period, Richards has appeared 34 times, starting 13 of the 20 Hoffenheim games he was available for last season.

Richards is also a US international, having made six caps in the last two years. Given his pedigree and the fact he looked at home in the Bundesliga last season, he looks a decent addition to Palace’s squad on paper.