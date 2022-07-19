Leeds have completed the signing of former West Ham youngster Sonny Perkins.

After offloading two of their key players, Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips, Leeds will have plenty of money to improve their squad this summer, looking to improve on a disappointing season.

The Yorkshire club narrowly avoided relegation on the final day, sending Burnley down to the Championship.

However, despite the recent financial windfall, Leeds’ latest signing won’t be costing them too much.

Leeds have officially announced that former West Ham United youngster Perkins has joined the club on a three-year deal, following the expiration of his contract.

The 18-year-old will initially link up with the club’s U21 side and becomes Leeds’ seventh summer signing.

Perkins was a highly-rated player at West Ham, but the young forward decided against signing a new contract to pursue other opportunities. With ten goals in 20 Premier League 2 games, it’s no wonder Leeds were keen to bring him in this summer.

Perkins may not receive regular game time in the near future, due to his age, but he clearly feels that a pathway to the first-team is more apparent at Leeds.