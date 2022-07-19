Liverpool have officially announced the departure of 21-year-old defender Rhys Williams.

After the signing of Ibrahima Konate last summer, Liverpool’s defenders face tough competition for places. The likes of Williams and Nat Phillips already struggled for game time before his arrival, and they have found it increasingly difficult over the last year.

Both players spent spells on loan away from the club last season, and now, Liverpool have officially announced that Williams will once again be leaving the club on a temporary deal.

The 21-year-old will be joining Blackpool for the season, a club not too far away from his birthplace of Preston.

The young defender will be hoping to gain enough experience to give him a chance of breaking into the Liverpool team next year. His most recent loan spell at Swansea wasn’t too successful, only managing five league appearances.

A regular run of games in a tough league is what’s needed for Williams to continue his progression, and Blackpool being fairly local to Liverpool should make Williams more comfortable.