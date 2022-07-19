Done deal: Tottenham announce sixth summer signing with cringeworthy pun

Tottenham have officially announced young right-back Djed Spence as their sixth signing of the summer.

See the video clip below as Spurs announce Spence’s arrival with this rather cringeworthy pun on the ‘sixth sense’…

Introducing signing number six… pic.twitter.com/8Q2LKYwNae — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 19, 2022

Spence caught the eye on loan at Nottingham Forest last season, and it’s little surprise that he’s now earned himself a big move.

Tottenham have had a strong summer, with Spence looking another exciting addition alongside the likes of Richarlison and Yves Bissouma.

Clement Lenglet has also joined on loan from Barcelona, while Ivan Perisic was snapped up from Antonio Conte’s old club Inter Milan, and Fraser Forster was poached from Southampton to come in as backup goalkeeper.