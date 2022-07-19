Everton are West Ham are reportedly looking to bring former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj back to England.

Januzaj recently left Real Sociedad following the expiration of his contract. The Belgian winger spent four years at the Spanish club, and will now be available on a free transfer for any interested clubs.

The former Manchester United man spent around six years at Old Trafford, but failed to ever nail down a regular starting spot in the side. After multiple loan moves, he departed for Spain, but he could be heading back to the Premier League this summer.

According to AS, Januzaj is attracting interest from both West Ham and Everton. The 27-year-old was previously wanted by Barcelona, but a move failed to materialise.

Januzaj could be seen as an ideal backup for Jarrod Bowen, who are both similar in terms of their position. Both left-footed wingers who predominantly play on the right-hand side, the Belgian international could be the perfect candidate to help with squad depth.

Everton have been crying out for a natural right-winger for some time now. The likes of Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon have both operated in this position recently for Everton, but both are more comfortable playing off the left.